Canine Erectus by allie912
Canine Erectus

This little guy stands at attention, waiting for his human to stop chatting with me and return to her rightful task — attending to his needs.
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
