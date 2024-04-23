Previous
Happy Earth Day! by allie912
Happy Earth Day!

Another great painting from Imago Dei Neighborhood School. Those kids have talent!
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
