My Lovely Neighbor by allie912
My Lovely Neighbor

I was on a walk, and she was waiting to be picked up for a concert, so we stopped for a chat. Doesn’t she look elegant?
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Allison Williams

Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
