Turning to a New Page by allie912
Trying to put the horror and disappointment of Tuesday’s election results behind me. I refuse to allow this assault on Democracy to control my perspective. We must be optimistic that right will ultimately prevail.
Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
