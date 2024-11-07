Sign up
Photo 5327
Hanging on
This miniature rose gives us hope. It’s been like this for several weeks.
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
rose
