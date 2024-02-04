Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5050
Corralling the Herd
I was very impressed with the ingenuity of this Kroger associate who lassoed a long row of grocery carts and brought them back from the parking lot, with a minimum of effort.
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
10196
photos
15
followers
31
following
1383% complete
View this month »
5043
5044
5045
5046
5047
5048
5049
5050
Latest from all albums
5047
5143
5144
5048
5145
5049
5050
5146
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
WhatintheWorld
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
“grocery
,
carts”
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close