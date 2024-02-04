Previous
Corralling the Herd by allie912
Photo 5050

Corralling the Herd

I was very impressed with the ingenuity of this Kroger associate who lassoed a long row of grocery carts and brought them back from the parking lot, with a minimum of effort.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1383% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise