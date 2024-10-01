Previous
Autumn has arrived by alliw
7 / 365

Autumn has arrived

I love a good selection of Gourds this time of year! They are beautiful ugly!
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
1% complete

Photo Details

