20 / 365
Best Buddies
Our two Portuguese rescue dogs are inseparable 💖. We have had the black one Billie for 8 years and the ginger one Pixie for almost a year 😁. They loved each from day 1.
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
6th October 2024 8:53pm
Tags
bed
sleep
dogs
