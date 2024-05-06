Sign up
Photo 744
The Vase 2
6th May 2024
6th May 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
6th May 2024 5:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vase
,
still life
,
flora
Susannah
ace
I prefer this one. Very nice
May 6th, 2024
