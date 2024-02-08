Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
178 / 365
OOF 2
Delwyn challenged me to do something that is intentionally out of focus, not so easy as it seems! Monochrome version in my 365 album.
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2107
photos
34
followers
57
following
48% complete
View this month »
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
Latest from all albums
696
494
697
22
495
178
698
496
Photo Details
Views
0
Comments
1
Album
Anything Goes
Camera
X-T5
Taken
8th February 2024 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
self-portrait
,
selfie
,
get-pushed-601
,
out_of_focus
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@dkbarnett
Version 2, thanks for the challenge which was harder than I thought it would be!
February 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close