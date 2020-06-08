Previous
Untitled 1819 by allsop
183 / 365

Untitled 1819

Day 8 of my 30dayswild2020 Photographic Journal. These are the same fungi that I posted on 4th. June ( https://365project.org/allsop/homeland/2020-06-04). They are growing into a bracket fungi.
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Andrew-Bede Allsop

