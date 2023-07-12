Sign up
Beryl
We managed a morning out to The Bottle Kiln Japanese Garden today, a rare trip and a step forward after Chemo for Beryl.
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Views
0
Album
Kami
Camera
X70
Taken
12th July 2023 11:44am
Tags
portrait
