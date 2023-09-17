Sign up
SLP 014
14 days into my year long making of a daily still life. The vase is an heirloom of my wife's. we do not know how old it is but it looks to my inexpert antiques knowledge to be Victorian. It is one of a pair.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
Andrew-Bede Allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Views
0
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
17th September 2023 5:37am
flowers
,
vase
,
still life
