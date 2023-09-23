Sign up
358 / 365
SLP 020
20 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Flower Dish
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Photo Details
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
23rd September 2023 5:53am
Tags
ceramic
dish
still life
