2 / 365
Joe Ploessl's house
Went to an open house for Will's "Uncle Joe's" former home on Dubuque. It was a great to see this beautiful 1906 home. Will, Kelly and their cousins, Robyn and Molly relived some great memories of holiday parties and time with family.
2nd January 2023
2nd Jan 23
0
0
1
2
3
4
365
Galaxy S23+
31st December 2023 6:48am
house
uncle
joe's
