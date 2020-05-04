Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1953
4may
Sun was out, walked the wetlands trail at the local nature center, birds and camera....I’m happy.
4th May 2020
4th May 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2400
photos
114
followers
167
following
535% complete
View this month »
1946
1947
1948
1949
1950
1951
1952
1953
Latest from all albums
393
394
1950
395
1951
396
1952
1953
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
4th May 2020 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
Must have been a beautiful walk. Very nice shot of the bird in flight.
May 5th, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great stop action shot! It's not easy to capture a swallow in flight!
May 5th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close