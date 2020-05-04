Previous
Sun was out, walked the wetlands trail at the local nature center, birds and camera....I’m happy.
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Must have been a beautiful walk. Very nice shot of the bird in flight.
May 5th, 2020  
Great stop action shot! It's not easy to capture a swallow in flight!
May 5th, 2020  
