Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3400
books21
another idea from the internet, implemented with my limited editing skills…double exposure done on Snapseed
30shots/1subject April
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
5
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4372
photos
201
followers
265
following
931% complete
View this month »
3393
3394
3395
3396
3397
3398
3399
3400
Latest from all albums
3394
3395
3396
889
3397
3398
3399
3400
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
20th April 2024 8:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2024
Kathy
ace
Isn't this pretty! I think you did well.
April 22nd, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
I LOVE it! Super cool editing and resulting image!
April 22nd, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific edit, very nicely done.
April 22nd, 2024
Babs
ace
Beautiful editing, a book with a sparkle.
April 22nd, 2024
Annie D
ace
beautiful edit
April 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close