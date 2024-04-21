Previous
books21 by amyk
Photo 3400

books21

another idea from the internet, implemented with my limited editing skills…double exposure done on Snapseed
30shots/1subject April
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Kathy ace
Isn't this pretty! I think you did well.
April 22nd, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
I LOVE it! Super cool editing and resulting image!
April 22nd, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific edit, very nicely done.
April 22nd, 2024  
Babs ace
Beautiful editing, a book with a sparkle.
April 22nd, 2024  
Annie D ace
beautiful edit
April 22nd, 2024  
