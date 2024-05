books30

Yes, I have LOTS of books. My mother was an avid reader and for years, when she finished a book she gave it to me. When I returned a book to her, she usually had 3 more for me! That adds up over the years. My current estimate is that I have about 300 books yet to read! We always compared notes on books and I greatly miss getting to do that. Happy to have made it to Day 30 of the 30days/1subject challenge. This is the same photo from day 1 with a Photoshop Elements edit.