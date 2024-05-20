Previous
oh, crap! by amyk
Photo 900

oh, crap!

for the “curse of the modern age” challenge…the tipped over porta-potty seemed to fit…or the discarded sandwich container under the picnic table…
20th May 2024 20th May 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
246% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Makes me so mad
May 21st, 2024  
Rick ace
Great capture. Don't normally think of shooting portalets, but for this category, think it fits real well.
May 21st, 2024  
*lynn ace
Oh crap for sure!
May 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise