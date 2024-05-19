Sign up
Photo 899
iris colors
52week challenge, week 20 “complementary colors”
19th May 2024
19th May 24
3
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
extras
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
17th May 2024 3:58pm
Tags
52wc-2024-w20
Jane Pittenger
ace
Beautiful colors an you i great with not blowing out the whites in such bright sun
May 20th, 2024
Mags
ace
So beautiful!
May 20th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Love the colors and the comp.
May 20th, 2024
