indoor green by amyk
Photo 3598

indoor green

One week only, day 2 “green”…not much green outside but the houseplants are green….one succulent and the reflection of another in the window behind it….
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

amyK

Mags ace
Splendid shot!
November 6th, 2024  
summerfield ace
nice shot!
November 6th, 2024  
