Previous
23may by amyk
Photo 901

23may

Egret pose
23rd May 2024 23rd May 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
246% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
So elegant, it looks as though it is dancing.
May 24th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Nice capture with the wings outspread.
May 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise