20may by amyk
Photo 3429

20may

I’m not usually into photographing fungi but this one caught my eye…
20th May 2024 20th May 24

amyK

Dorothy ace
I like!
May 21st, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
A large community
May 21st, 2024  
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
May 21st, 2024  
*lynn ace
What great fungi! amazing nature
May 21st, 2024  
