Photo 3430
lupine close up
Self explanatory :)
21st May 2024
21st May 24
1
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4415
photos
201
followers
268
following
940% complete
View this month »
3424
3425
3426
3427
3428
3429
3430
3431
Latest from all albums
3426
3427
899
3428
900
3429
3430
3431
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
17th May 2024 4:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Larry Steager
ace
Nice detail.
May 23rd, 2024
