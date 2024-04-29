Sign up
Previous
Photo 894
29april
another from the Dow Gardens…the light is a little haphazard but it caught my eye…
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
2
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4386
photos
200
followers
265
following
244% complete
887
888
889
890
891
892
893
894
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
25th April 2024 11:45am
Privacy
Public
Mags
ace
Very beautiful!
April 30th, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
Nice backlight on the main bloom
April 30th, 2024
