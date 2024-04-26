Sign up
Previous
Photo 891
26april
from our late afternoon walk…
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
4
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
4
Fav's
2
2
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
25th April 2024 6:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dave
ace
Nice and serene
April 27th, 2024
Mags
ace
Such a lovely scene!
April 27th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Lovely
April 27th, 2024
*lynn
ace
so beautiful
April 27th, 2024
