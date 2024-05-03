Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 897
Brinewell, looking up
For the 52 week challenge, week 18 “architecture”….brinewell at the Dow historical museum site
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4393
photos
200
followers
266
following
245% complete
View this month »
890
891
892
893
894
895
896
897
Latest from all albums
3408
895
3409
896
3410
3411
897
3412
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
3rd May 2024 4:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2024-w18
*lynn
ace
great point of view
May 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close