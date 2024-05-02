Sign up
Previous
Photo 3411
2may
Red-winged blackbird; lots of them around so usually one will pose cooperatively
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
3
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4391
photos
200
followers
265
following
934% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
26th April 2024 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jane Pittenger
ace
I like your choice of spot for him to sit and show his beauty
May 3rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture! I used to see flocks of these birds, but not lately.
May 3rd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic!
May 3rd, 2024
