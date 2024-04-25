Previous
the Better Homes and Gardens New Cookbook, originally published in 1953 was a popular cookbook for learning to cook…lots of basic information and tips along with recipes in every category.
Mags ace
Oh yes! Nicely done.
April 27th, 2024  
summerfield ace
i love BHG cookbooks. i learned how to cook gourmet entrees from their books. when i first made beef roulade, the first mr. summerfield was amazed and even more so when i baked my first cake, called lady baltimore layered cake. they were the best cookbooks ever!
April 27th, 2024  
