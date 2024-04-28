Sign up
Previous
Photo 3407
books28
no way to treat a book….(no books were harmed in this image;crumpled page is an extra piece of paper)
30shots/1subject April
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
0
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4384
photos
200
followers
265
following
1
365
iPhone 13 Pro
28th April 2024 7:56pm
Public
Tags
30-shots2024
