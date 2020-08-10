Sign up
Photo 2051
Egret on a log
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
3
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2546
photos
122
followers
177
following
2044
2045
2046
2047
2048
2049
2050
2051
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
20th July 2020 12:47pm
jackie edwards
ace
wow that's a really nice one. look at those feet...never realized they were so long...no wonder they can hold on so well!
August 11th, 2020
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!!
August 11th, 2020
Rick
ace
Great shot.
August 11th, 2020
