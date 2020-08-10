Previous
Next
Egret on a log by amyk
Photo 2051

Egret on a log

10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
561% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

jackie edwards ace
wow that's a really nice one. look at those feet...never realized they were so long...no wonder they can hold on so well!
August 11th, 2020  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!!
August 11th, 2020  
Rick ace
Great shot.
August 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise