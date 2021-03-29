Previous
more migratories by amyk
Photo 2281

more migratories

Tree Swallows on a nesting box at Tobico Marsh, near Bay City, MI
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Milanie ace
What a lovely color they have
March 30th, 2021  
