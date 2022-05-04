Previous
4may by amyk
Photo 2682

4may

A bit of sunshine today as the weather slowly warms up…a brown-headed cowbird at the feeder.
4th May 2022 4th May 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Perfect name for this bird :) Nice feeder as well!
May 5th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
❤️👌❤️
May 5th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Love the light on him.
May 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
