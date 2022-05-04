Sign up
Photo 2682
4may
A bit of sunshine today as the weather slowly warms up…a brown-headed cowbird at the feeder.
4th May 2022
4th May 22
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
4th May 2022 3:43pm
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Perfect name for this bird :) Nice feeder as well!
May 5th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
❤️👌❤️
May 5th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
Love the light on him.
May 5th, 2022
