dinner, interrupted by amyk
Photo 2692

dinner, interrupted

Walked out to our back patio only to find this Cooper’s Hawk (?) in the middle of the yard with the remains of a mourning dove. Went back in for my camera and he was more interested in dinner than me, so took lots of photos.
14th May 2022 14th May 22

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Mags ace
Gorgeous bird of prey! I won't think about the mourning dove.
May 15th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Super focusing
May 15th, 2022  
summerfield ace
awesome shot, amy. aces!
May 15th, 2022  
