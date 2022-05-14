Sign up
Photo 2692
dinner, interrupted
Walked out to our back patio only to find this Cooper’s Hawk (?) in the middle of the yard with the remains of a mourning dove. Went back in for my camera and he was more interested in dinner than me, so took lots of photos.
14th May 2022
14th May 22
3
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
14th May 2022 4:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Gorgeous bird of prey! I won't think about the mourning dove.
May 15th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Super focusing
May 15th, 2022
summerfield
ace
awesome shot, amy. aces!
May 15th, 2022
