Photo 2691
13may
Seeing 2 hummingbirds regularly this week; now they are more interested in our cherry tree blossoms than the feeders. For the 52week challenge-photographer’s choice.
13th May 2022
13th May 22
3
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3427
photos
175
followers
236
following
9
3
1
365
COOLPIX P1000
13th May 2022 3:19pm
Tags
52wc-2022-w19
slaabs
nice capture, those things bounce around so fast.
May 14th, 2022
jackie edwards
ace
Nice! The wings look almost transparent! Well done!
May 14th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Wow! Those feathers are stunning
May 14th, 2022
