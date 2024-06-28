Sign up
Previous
Photo 3468
…opening soon
more daisies on the way…
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
2
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4463
photos
207
followers
275
following
950% complete
3461
3462
3463
3464
3465
3466
3467
3468
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
27th June 2024 7:22pm
Privacy
Public
Mark St Clair
ace
Awesome close up
June 29th, 2024
Mags
ace
What a lovely bud!
June 29th, 2024
