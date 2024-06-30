Sign up
Previous
Photo 912
week26
52 week challenge, week 26 “left to right”…..doesn’t lead from left to right quite as much as I’d like but it will do for this week :)
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4466
photos
207
followers
276
following
249% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
22nd June 2024 7:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2024-w26
Mags
ace
A lovely path to walk!
July 1st, 2024
