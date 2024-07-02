Previous
heron, reflected by amyk
Photo 3472

heron, reflected

…from the wildlife refuge…
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
951% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture.
July 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise