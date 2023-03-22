Previous
Next
yellow corn by amyk
Photo 3004

yellow corn

..a little uninspired for yellow food today, so using an archive shot (from 2017) that makes me laugh
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
823% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
What a great capture!
March 23rd, 2023  
Julie Duncan ace
Cute! Looks like my husband, an emaciated vegetarian. 😉
March 23rd, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Looks like quite a gymnast. Nice timing to get this shot.
March 23rd, 2023  
*lynn ace
great capture ... he is so skinny, he needs some corn
March 23rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A cool capture and addition for your rainbow
March 23rd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that's so good!
March 23rd, 2023  
Milanie ace
Love that stretch!
March 23rd, 2023  
Kathy ace
This photo is so clear. I like the long lean body as it stretches toward that kernal of corn.
March 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise