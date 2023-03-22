Sign up
Photo 3004
yellow corn
..a little uninspired for yellow food today, so using an archive shot (from 2017) that makes me laugh
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
8
4
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3865
photos
186
followers
246
following
823% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
12th September 2017 11:35am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
rainbow2023
Corinne C
ace
What a great capture!
March 23rd, 2023
Julie Duncan
ace
Cute! Looks like my husband, an emaciated vegetarian. 😉
March 23rd, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Looks like quite a gymnast. Nice timing to get this shot.
March 23rd, 2023
*lynn
ace
great capture ... he is so skinny, he needs some corn
March 23rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
A cool capture and addition for your rainbow
March 23rd, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that's so good!
March 23rd, 2023
Milanie
ace
Love that stretch!
March 23rd, 2023
Kathy
ace
This photo is so clear. I like the long lean body as it stretches toward that kernal of corn.
March 23rd, 2023
