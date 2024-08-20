Sign up
Previous
Photo 3521
shoreline, Lake Huron
Bay City State Park
20th August 2024
20th Aug 24
6
5
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4530
photos
207
followers
272
following
964% complete
3514
3515
3516
3517
3518
3519
3520
3521
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
19th August 2024 11:38am
Privacy
Public
Dorothy
ace
Very pretty, delightful colours and landscape. Love the white caps.
August 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
I love your foreground and background in focus.
August 21st, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I love the view through the grasses.
August 21st, 2024
Babs
ace
Lovely composition
August 21st, 2024
Julie Duncan
ace
Great! :)
August 21st, 2024
Kathy
ace
I like the wildness of the scene.
August 21st, 2024
