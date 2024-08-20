Previous
shoreline, Lake Huron by amyk
Photo 3521

shoreline, Lake Huron

Bay City State Park
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
964% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Very pretty, delightful colours and landscape. Love the white caps.
August 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
I love your foreground and background in focus.
August 21st, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I love the view through the grasses.
August 21st, 2024  
Babs ace
Lovely composition
August 21st, 2024  
Julie Duncan ace
Great! :)
August 21st, 2024  
Kathy ace
I like the wildness of the scene.
August 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise