Previous
Photo 3534
2september
one in each cheek and attempting to work in a third….
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
3
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4543
photos
205
followers
271
following
968% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
30th August 2024 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
*lynn
ace
This is so funny, and he is still stuffing them in!!
September 3rd, 2024
Liz Milne
ace
Great photo! They can be greedy can’t they?
September 3rd, 2024
eDorre
ace
Giggles! Good one!
September 3rd, 2024
