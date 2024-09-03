Sign up
Previous
Photo 3535
goldenrod…
as far as the eye can see. a nice walk at the local nature center today, learned how to use the camera’s pano function
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
3
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4544
photos
204
followers
270
following
968% complete
View this month »
3528
3529
3530
3531
3532
3533
3534
3535
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
3rd September 2024 9:48am
Dorothy
ace
Nice
September 4th, 2024
*lynn
ace
Nature centers around here (in Iowa) look like this. Good for you learning how to use your pano function.
September 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely pano, what a great place to walk.
September 4th, 2024
