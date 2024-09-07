Previous
pumpkins2 by amyk
Photo 3539

pumpkins2

from Warmbier Farms where we do our pumpkin shopping….
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Joy's Focus ace
Love this image of fall pumpkins!
September 8th, 2024  
*lynn ace
wonderful Fall photo!
September 8th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Excellent variety
September 8th, 2024  
