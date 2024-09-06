Sign up
Previous
Photo 3538
pumpkin shopping
an annual event…
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
1
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
6th September 2024 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Karen
ace
Awesome colours and textures on these - great to see the varieties all together. I love the patterns on the first pumpkin.
September 7th, 2024
