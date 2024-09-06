Previous
pumpkin shopping

an annual event…
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

amyK

amyK
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details

Karen ace
Awesome colours and textures on these - great to see the varieties all together. I love the patterns on the first pumpkin.
September 7th, 2024  
