Previous
Photo 3537
turtles
…one seems to have been playing in the muck…
5th September 2024
amyK
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3530
3531
3532
3533
3534
3535
3536
3537
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
3rd September 2024 10:36am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Barb
Wonderfully clear capture!
September 6th, 2024
*lynn
wonderful capture, Amy ~ Turtles always jump in the water when I try to take pictures!
September 6th, 2024
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 6th, 2024
Joy's Focus
Cute little turtles
September 6th, 2024
