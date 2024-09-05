Previous
turtles by amyk
Photo 3537

turtles

…one seems to have been playing in the muck…
5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
969% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Wonderfully clear capture!
September 6th, 2024  
*lynn ace
wonderful capture, Amy ~ Turtles always jump in the water when I try to take pictures!
September 6th, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
September 6th, 2024  
Joy's Focus ace
Cute little turtles
September 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise