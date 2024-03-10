Sign up
Previous
Photo 435
Seen on a muddy and rainy Mother's day walk
We were in search of Kingfishers and nesting Herons but no Kingfishers and gave up on the Herons when the path became a swamp. We did see a very cute rat though.
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
Andy H
@andyharrisonphotos
