Seen on a muddy and rainy Mother's day walk by andyharrisonphotos
Seen on a muddy and rainy Mother's day walk

We were in search of Kingfishers and nesting Herons but no Kingfishers and gave up on the Herons when the path became a swamp. We did see a very cute rat though.
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
