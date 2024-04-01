Previous
Monthly allotment picture by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 457

Monthly allotment picture

Plans to tidy up the plots and start planting things out over Easter were scuppered by relentless rain.
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
125% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Hope it drys up soon, so you can plant. That’s a huge garden!
April 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise