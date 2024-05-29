Sign up
The view from the hide
We saw avocets, oystercatchers (with chick), great crested grebe, reed bunting, egret, grey heron and many more. If I'm really lucky I may have got some half decent pictures, but I haven't had chance to look at them yet.
29th May 2024
29th May 24
Album
365
Camera
SM-S906B
Taken
29th May 2024 11:44am
