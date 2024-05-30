Previous
Elan valley by andyharrisonphotos
Elan valley

We're staying in the Rhayader for a couple of days and off to Gigrin Farm Red Kite feeding station tomorrow. So look.out for tomorrow's PotD.
This afternoon we had a walk around one of the dams.
Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
