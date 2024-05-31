Previous
Gigrin farm red kite feeding station by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 517

Gigrin farm red kite feeding station

This is what 300 red kites feeding looks like.
3,000 images taken and two memory cards filled. I can't yet comment on how many are in focus and contain a whole bird, rather than blue sky or a wing tip.
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
